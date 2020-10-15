John Cena married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony two years after his infamous split from Nikki Bella

The couple — who were first linked together in March 2019 after they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date — tied the knot in Tampa, Florida on Monday, October 12, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Before news of their nuptials broke, the pro wrestler, 43, tweeted about happiness.

“’I will be happy if I only get (x).’ This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy,” Cena posted to Twitter on Tuesday, October 13.

The Blockers actor and Canadian engineer, 29, first sparked engagement rumors in February when E! News reported that Cena might have gotten down on one knee and proposed to Shariatzadeh after nearly one year of dating. Photos captured by fans at an amusement park in San Diego at the time showed a ring on her left hand, which led to speculation of an engagement.

“They had just walked onto the pier together giggling and looked over all happy together. I noticed a huge ring on her left hand ring finger. It looked pretty big,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple’s San Diego trip. “There were a few other people with them walking behind them. He was super nice about taking a picture with me.”

Cena fueled engagement rumors days later by tweeting, “‘A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short’ – Andre Maurois.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2019 at the Playing With Fire premiere in New York City a little over a year after he split from longtime love and fellow WWE star . Cena and Bella, 36, were together for six years before calling off their engagement in April 2018. She has since moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and they welcomed their first child in August.