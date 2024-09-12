Bloated Alec Baldwin 'Being Put Through Brutal Training Regime by Trainer Wife' After 'Rust' Case Chucked Out: 'She’s a Tough Taskmaster!'
Hilaria Baldwin has cracked her whip and ordered husband Alec Baldwin to get in shape!
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 30 Rock star has been put through the wringer as Hilaria oversees a brutal training routine he's been assigned now that his schedule's been cleared after his involuntary manslaughter case over the Rust shooting was dismissed.
Alec, 66, reportedly faced pressure by Hilaria, 40, to trim down for the family's new TLC reality show, The Baldwins, which is set to debut in 2025.
One insider revealed the 40-year-old mother-of-seven – who is said to be the mastermind behind both the reality show and his work out schedule – is determined to have her 66-year-old husband look his best for filming The Baldwins.
The insider claimed Hilaria watches Alec like a hawk, controlling his exercise and diet – and even banned him from using sugar in his coffee.
According to the insider, Hilaria is "a tough trainer and has him up at dawn doing yoga and strengthening exercises, brisk walking on the treadmill and sit-ups to get his gut under control".
Alec and Hilaria – who have been married for 12 years and are the parents to Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, Maria, 3, and Ilaria, who turns 2 on September 22 – announced their reality show project in June.
At the time, Alec was facing trial for involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico for the on-set shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
The Getaway star repeatedly insisted he did nothing wrong and claimed he was unaware that the prop gun he was holding was loaded with a live round.
He got lucky on July 12 when a New Mexico judge permanently tossed the case out of court upon ruling prosecutors withheld evidence from Alec's defense team.
Meanwhile, sources claimed Alec was forced to consider the reality TV project as big screen roles were nonexistent – and his legal bills piled up. Now, he's said to be regretting taking on the show.
Insiders said: "He has a huge family to support – and Hilaria loves being in the spotlight.
"But if he'd known she was going to force him to diet and exercise like this he probably wouldn't have agreed to do the show!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hilaria was said to be determined to turn herself and her family into reality TV superstars, even amid her husband's legal woes.
Sources said: "Hilaria's fascinated with the spotlight and wants to turn herself and her family into superstars and not just through association with Alec.
"A lot of people around Alec think it's bonkers for him to consider doing a reality show now when he's absolutely consumed with stress and worry and financial hardships on top of everything else. He's doing the show but with a heavy heart and Hilaria's not giving him much of an option."
