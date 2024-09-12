Bloated Alec Baldwin 'Being Put Through Brutal Training Regime by Trainer Wife' After 'Rust' Case Chucked Out: 'She’s a Tough Taskmaster!'

Hilaria Baldwin has cracked her whip and ordered husband Alec Baldwin to get in shape!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 30 Rock star has been put through the wringer as Hilaria oversees a brutal training routine he's been assigned now that his schedule's been cleared after his involuntary manslaughter case over the Rust shooting was dismissed.

Alec, 66, reportedly faced pressure by Hilaria, 40, to trim down for the family's new TLC reality show, The Baldwins, which is set to debut in 2025.