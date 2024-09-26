'Selling Sunset' Is 'Facing Axe' Over Emma Hernan Cheating Accusation: Catty Cast Is 'Threatening to Quit and Sue Producers!'
The sun may be setting on Selling Sunset – and all because of a nasty rumor.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the hit Netflix series' future is in limbo following Nicole Young's claims her fellow agent, Emma Hernan, had an affair with a married man.
Insiders claim the accusation has escalated into an all-out war between the cast and the show's producers, and it could lead Netflix to walk away.
Selling Sunset longtime cast member Chrishell Stause, 43, took Hernan's, 33, side on social media. She blasted Young, 38, for the "disgusting" and "categorically false" lies about Hernan.
Stause also attacked the show's producers, Done and Done Productions, for allegedly not allowing Hernan to respond to the scandal on camera.
She also vowed to never work with Young again on her Instagram story.
Stause wrote: "Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time?
"I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued."
Castmate Chelsea Lazkani, 31, also supported Hernan and accused producers of "spreading lies for views".
Young tried to defend herself from the backlash by issuing a statement online – but instead doubled down on her claims.
She said: "As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages.
"Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you (Chrishell) need to ask your bestie (Hernan) some tough questions."
An insider added: "Chrishell, Emma and Chelsea are all threatening to quit and sue the producers for creating fake storylines that are damaging.
"A lot of the cast are saying they're done being lied to and misled for ratings.
"They're resigned to the show closing down and are predicting it will end with a bitter showdown in the courts that could leave everyone flat broke."
And it may not just be the producers who find themselves in court – because following the new allegations in Season 8, Hernan has called the cheating rumors "slander" and "defamation".
She told E! News: "I was completely blindsided by all of this. I had no idea that this was going on the entire season. I did not find this out until right before when we got the screeners. It's disgusting."
She continued: "There's zero truth to this. I wasn't given a voice to even defend this and show the receipts, show all the proof."
Hernan ended the interview by demanding an apology from Young, saying: "You're an awful human being, and you owe me a sincere apology.
"Let me just tell you that this isn't over. This is so damaging. What she has done to me. It's disgusting. It is slander. It is defamation."
