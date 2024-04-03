'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani's Estranged Husband Claims She Records and Monitors Him in Mansion as Divorce Battle Turns Nasty
Chelsea Lazkani's divorce sounds far from civil. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that Jeff Lazkani believes the Selling Sunset star is recording his every move inside their marital home in an attempt to provoke him in their bitter split.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Jeff, a managing partner for Icon Media, demanded the court give him exclusive access to their Manhattan Beach, CA, mansion, which he said he pays for. According to him, Chelsea has been recording and monitoring his access to the property, allegedly hoping to trigger him.
"Petitioner should not be permitted to continue to reside at the Manhattan Beach Property because she provokes Respondent and records him in an attempt to catch him overreacting to her," Jeff's petition filed on Tuesday read.
"She has been physically aggressive with Respondent in the past and, after filing for dissolution of marriage, installed a lock on the primary bedroom to Respondent's exclusion, remotely monitors his access to the property, and records him at the property," he added.
Chelsea, 31, filed for divorce last week after seven years of marriage. Jeff wants her out of their marital home, calling her recent behavior "suspicious and antagonistic." He's also allegedly concerned that "she will take my personal belongings."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Chelsea's estranged husband alleged that several of his personal items went missing from the property, including a sentimental scarf and his $30k Rolex.
"The last night I slept at the Manhattan Beach Property was March 27, 2024. Subsequent to Petitioner filing for dissolution and her brother arriving at the Manhattan Beach Property, several of my personal items have been taken / are missing. For example, I am missing a scarf that was one of the only items my late aunt Wasfia left to me before she passed away," the documents read.
"I am also missing my Rolex and father's hat, which were in the same room as my the scarf. I estimate the Rolex is worth approximately $30,000."
Jeff claimed that when he asked Chelsea where his expensive watch went, she said she moved it while the locksmith was there.
"On March 29, 2024, when I returned to the Manhattan Beach Property, I looked in my drawer and the Rolex was neatly placed in the front of the drawer," he stated. "Again, I was unable to find the watch when I had searched that drawer the previous day. I believe that Petitioner took my Rolex and only put it back after I asked her about it. I am concerned that her brother helped her take my Rolex."
Chelsea filed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She listed their separation date as "TBD" and proposed a joint custody agreement regarding their two children: Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3. While Jeff wants joint custody, he objected to paying his ex any form of spousal support. Chelsea made no mention of a prenup when she filed for divorce.