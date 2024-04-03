'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani's Estranged Husband Claims She Records and Monitors Him in Mansion as Divorce Battle Turns Nasty

Chelsea Lazkani's divorce sounds far from civil. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that Jeff Lazkani believes the Selling Sunset star is recording his every move inside their marital home in an attempt to provoke him in their bitter split.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Jeff, a managing partner for Icon Media, demanded the court give him exclusive access to their Manhattan Beach, CA, mansion, which he said he pays for. According to him, Chelsea has been recording and monitoring his access to the property, allegedly hoping to trigger him.