‘Suspicious Behavior’: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani’s Estranged Husband Demands Exclusive Access to Their LA Mansion After Late Grandma’s Scarf Goes Missing

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani’s estranged husband Jeff asked the court to deny her spousal support request ­and give him exclusive access to their LA mansion — after several items of his personal property went missing.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jeff fired back at the divorce petition filed by Chelsea earlier this month. He agreed the divorce was necessary and was on board with splitting custody — but objected to any form of spousal support.

Chelsea and Jeff had been together for over 7 years.