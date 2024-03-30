'Devastated': 'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani Hit Estranged Husband With Divorce Papers Over Fears He Was 'Unfaithful'
Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani has hit her husband Jeff Lazkani with divorce papers over fears that he was "unfaithful," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Chelsea believes Jeff was unfaithful in their marriage and that is why she filed for divorce," a source told Us Weekly. "The divorce has been looming for weeks now and she decided to abruptly file. She is completely devastated right now and is especially upset for her the sake of their children."
The insider added that Lazkani thinks the affair "had been going on for months" before she decided to file for divorce.
"She had suspected the cheating for a while and wanted to catch him in the act before filing," they continued. "She finally had enough and decided to file this week, but it was a long time coming. She is still in the house with their kids. She wants him to stay out of the house, and they are not on speaking terms."
Lazkani, 31, filed for divorce this week after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The reality star requested spousal support and joint physical and legal custody of their son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3.
The estranged couple met on Tinder in 2015 after Lazkani moved to Los Angeles from her native London. They tied the knot two years later.
"We spoke about 15 times before getting together," she told The Daily Mail in 2022. "I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate."
Chelsea also credited Jeff for helping her join the Selling Sunset cast in Season 5 by introducing her to The Oppenheim Group real estate agency founder Jason Oppenheim.
"So, I got my real estate license in 2017. In my first year, I sold [properties worth] just under $10 million, and then I had my son and my daughter. After that, I wanted to hang my license at another brokerage and I was looking to be part of The Oppenheim Group," she explained to Vogue.
"I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, 'What do I have to do?' You kind of see how it played out on screen. I wasn't sure whether I was going to get in or not."
Lazkani's fellow Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has also made headlines with her recent marital troubles.
Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet was arrested earlier this month for allegedly throwing a bag full of glass at her during an argument and accidentally hitting their 2-year-old son instead.
He was arrested again after allegedly violating an emergency protective order by returning to their Hollywood Hills home.
Dumontet has denied the allegations against him and filed for a restraining order against Quinn.
She has also asked for a temporary restraining order against him, claiming that he is "verbally and physically abusive" and that his "mental health and behavior has severely deteriorated over the last six months.