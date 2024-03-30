'Devastated': 'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani Hit Estranged Husband With Divorce Papers Over Fears He Was 'Unfaithful'

The estranged couple met on Tinder in 2015 after Lazkani moved to Los Angeles from her native London. They tied the knot two years later.

"We spoke about 15 times before getting together," she told The Daily Mail in 2022. "I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate."

Chelsea also credited Jeff for helping her join the Selling Sunset cast in Season 5 by introducing her to The Oppenheim Group real estate agency founder Jason Oppenheim.

"So, I got my real estate license in 2017. In my first year, I sold [properties worth] just under $10 million, and then I had my son and my daughter. After that, I wanted to hang my license at another brokerage and I was looking to be part of The Oppenheim Group," she explained to Vogue.

"I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, 'What do I have to do?' You kind of see how it played out on screen. I wasn't sure whether I was going to get in or not."