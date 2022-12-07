'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause UNLOADS On People's Choice Awards, Claims She Wasn't Allowed To Bring Her Girlfriend G Flip
A little liquid courage was all that Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause needed to call out the organizers of the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The real estate agent-turned-reality TV star took to Twitter, accusing the award show of not allowing her girlfriend, G Flip, as her plus one, despite her cast being allowed to bring their significant others to the event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stause, 41, was nominated for The Best Reality TV Star award for her role on the hit Netflix show. She admitted that her expletive-laced tweets would likely cost her a future nomination — but that did not stop her from speaking her mind on the matter.
Stause wasted no time in telling her 143,000+ followers and the People's Choice organizers how she felt about her girlfriend allegedly being snubbed from attending the event.
"I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards," she furiously tweeted.
"I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf. Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu," Stause said in a follow-up tweet.
"EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu," Stause added. "I didn’t know till I got there that everyone was invited. So wtf was the issue?!"
The award nominee revealed that before the event, she was under the impression that the no-date rule applied to the entire cast. While her Australian girlfriend was out of the country and wouldn't have been able to attend, Stause stood her ground after she discovered she had been allegedly singled out.
"G isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway but we only realized that recently. Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh," Strause continued.
"If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise [sic] told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…," the Netflix star added.
However, Stause wasn't alone in being told she could not have a plus one. Fellow co-star Davina Potratz responded to Stause's allegations.
"I wanted to bring someone too but couldn’t…," she claimed.
Stause finally ended her series by acknowledging that there were "WAY bigger issues" but doubled down on not caring what others thought of her voicing her opinion.
"I get it — there are WAY bigger issues. But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf," Strause wrote and concluded the series of angry tweets.
At the award show, Potratz and Strause's fellow cast member Heather Rae Young was seen with her husband, Tarek El Mousa. Jason Oppenheim, the co-founder of their real estate firm, also attended the event with his new girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk.