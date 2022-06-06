Christine Quinn 'Disinvited' From MTV Movie & TV Awards To Avoid 'Sticky' Situation After 'Selling Sunset' Drama
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was noticeably absent from the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, and there's a reason why.
"This decision didn't come from MTV. It came from Netflix/production," a source told Page Six about why she was apparently "disinvited" from the event last week.
Quinn was nominated for a prize, Best Fight, alongside costar Chrishell Stause.
"My guess is that they knew in advance that Selling Sunset was going to win, hence why [producer] Adam [DiVello] was in attendance, and it made it less sticky of a situation to not have Christine present," the insider claimed after she slammed him publicly.
On the other hand, a separate source said, "Netflix managed the ticket allotment" for the event, and "Christine was never part of that allotment."
An awkward encounter just may have been avoided as DiVello accepted the MTV award for Best Docu-Reality Series alongside the Selling Sunset cast.
"Christine was told to put a pause on press and stay low-key which is hard for her to do," a separate source told PEOPLE about her perspective on recent events. "She's really trying to relax and think about what's next for her. She needs to decompress."
The event came weeks after Quinn came forward with bombshell claims about DiVello, alleging he once told her to "kill" herself after she complained about the show's production during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
Quinn, who's often portrayed as the series villain due to her drama with costars, also claimed that "multiple complaints" have been filed against him.
As of late, the reality star hasn't been coy about her disdain for the show's "fake storylines."
She even squashed fellow real estate agent Emma Hernan accusations that she bribed a client with $5,000 to stop working with Hernan.
Quinn also confirmed that she no longer works for The Oppenheim Group.
Looking ahead, she and her husband, Christian Dumontet, plan to invest more time into their new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.