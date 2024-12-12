Sydney Sweeney Nearly Slips Out of Tiny Purple Bikini at $13M Florida Mansion After Defending Lavish Lifestyle

The new snaps show Sweeney – who recently defended supporting her own lavish lifestyle – hanging out in the yard of her waterfront $13million Florida home.

The actress has been enjoying her working hiatus alongside friends and fiancé Jonathan Davino, who were spotted joining Sweeney for a sun-soaked dip in the pool.

The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after four years of dating, have been spending more time at Sweeney's luxurious new mansion just 30 minutes from Key West.