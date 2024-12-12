Sydney Sweeney Nearly Slips Out of Tiny Purple Bikini at $13M Florida Mansion After Defending Lavish Lifestyle
Sydney Sweeney is cranking up the heat with steamy bikini shots taken at her multi-million dollar Florida mansion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal new photos of the actress, who recently wrapped up filming her Christy Martin biopic, as she showed off her toned physique after bulking up for the physically demanding role.
The new snaps show Sweeney – who recently defended supporting her own lavish lifestyle – hanging out in the yard of her waterfront $13million Florida home.
The actress has been enjoying her working hiatus alongside friends and fiancé Jonathan Davino, who were spotted joining Sweeney for a sun-soaked dip in the pool.
The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after four years of dating, have been spending more time at Sweeney's luxurious new mansion just 30 minutes from Key West.
Photos showed Sweeney wearing a light purple bikini with thong bottoms, which allowed her to fully show off her famous curves.
The Emmy-nominated star of Euphoria and White Lotus added in a pair of sunglasses and tied her long blonde locks back for the afternoon swim.
Earlier this week, Sweeney was photographed at her mansion once more – this time opting for a fun jet-skiing adventure.
Sweeney was in high spirits as she went makeup-free for the water activity, showing off her athletic frame in a pair of lilac micro-shorts and an oversized striped sweatshirt.
Before hitting the water, the celeb was seen lounging over Davino's knee as he relaxed in a chair overlooking the serene ocean view.
Sweeney's six-bedroom property is the epitome of luxury with over 7,000 square feet of space, including a competition-depth pool, chef’s kitchen, wine room, and even a boat ramp.
In October, the actress – whose fortune is estimated at $20million – hit back at rumors claiming her fiancé was the one funding her lavish lifestyle.
She said: "I'm a very successful, independent woman who's worked really hard. I've accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family.
"I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We're teammates. We're in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."
The actress' father filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2016, reporting $17k in assets and $186k in liabilities.
He stated that his average monthly income was $7,850, while his expenses totaled $7,690. Despite her own success in acting and producing blockbuster films, Sweeney has been open about how cautious she is with her spending.
She explained: "I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that.
"That fear will always be instilled in me. I'm a huge saver. I don't just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I'm making. But I don't think I'll ever actually feel comfortable."
Sweeney established her own production company in 2020 and produced the film Immaculate with Davino as her producing partner.
Their next movie will be the biopic on Martin, which stars Sweeney as the WBC boxing champ.