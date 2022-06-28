'We Tried To Reconcile': Tom Arnold Reflects On Failed Marriage With Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr Years After Tumultuous Relationship

"Roseanne said in 89, Hey, listen, nobody likes neither one of us, we should get married. And I was like, that's a great idea. And so, you know, it was great fun," Arnold dished.

He said Barr had several qualities he was looking for at the time and they were both open to exploring the connection. "She was a mother, you know, she had a great relationship with her kids, you know, and then she was out there just killing it, doing comedy," Arnold gushed. "She was so freaking funny and her material was so good. She was fearless. And, you know, that was a big turn on for me."