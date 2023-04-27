Jerry Springer Dead At 79

Legendary TV host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, RadarOnline.com has learned. A spokesperson for Springer’s family revealed the entertainer had been battling a “brief illness.” An insider said he had been dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

A source said his doctors discovered it months ago and it quickly progressed. It took a turn for the worse this week. The rep said Jerry died peacefully at his home in Chicago. He is survived by his daughter Katie Springer and his sister Evelyn.

Jerry was the host of the syndicated talk show The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years. The show debuted in 1991 and ended in 2018. His last appearance on television was on The Masked Singer where he performed as The Beetle.

Last year, Springer spoke about his time off after his show ended. He said, “Right now I’m just taking a little bit of time to try out this retirement thing. I’m 78 and NBC/Universal has been so great to me. I’ve been on TV for 40 years now, 10 [years] in news and then 31 years with our shows." He added, "It would be embarrassing for me to say, ‘Why can’t I do another year or two?’ I’ll see how much I adjust [to retirement] and, if not, I’ll do other projects … I keep getting calls, ‘Would you consider doing this?’ But, right now, I’m really take a time out for the next month.”

At the time, he told the Post about his future plans, “I may expand the podcast, because that’s clearly something I have to do every week." He said, “I just don’t know, at this point, that I want to start a full-time job. I’m not saying I won’t — if some wonderful offer comes along I might say, ‘Gosh, this would be great’ — but right now I’m spending as much time as possible with my grandson, Richard. He’s down here [in Florida] for two weeks and then he goes to IMG, the baseball camp [in Bradenton]. He’s 13 going on 20. He’s already 6 feet tall and he’s an exceptional baseball player, so he’s going to pursue that as long as he wants to and we’ll obviously be backing him up.”

