Andrea Evans, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at Age 66

Evans' manager Nick Leicht confirmed her death and gushed over the actress. "I've been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with," he told PEOPLE on Monday.

The actress was also known for her role as the troubled teenager Tina Lord on One Life to Live, which earned her a 1988 nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding ingenue in a drama series.