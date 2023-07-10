Andrea Evans, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at Age 66
Actress Andrea Evans has died after a long battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The star, who played Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless, passed away on Sunday at the age of 66.
Evans' manager Nick Leicht confirmed her death and gushed over the actress. "I've been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with," he told PEOPLE on Monday.
The actress was also known for her role as the troubled teenager Tina Lord on One Life to Live, which earned her a 1988 nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding ingenue in a drama series.
Frank Valentini, the ex-executive producer of One Life to Live, paid tribute to Evans on Twitter after learning about her death.
"I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL," he tweeted. Like her manager, Frank praised the star.
"She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family," he continued.
Evans left her role on One Life to Live in the 1990s following a terrifying stalker incident, revealing she had no choice but to step away from the spotlight.
“It’s forever changed me,” she revealed. “There’s no way it could not.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Soap Scandal: 'The Young And The Restless' Star Richard Burgi SLAMS Firing For ‘Inadvertent Violation’ Of COVID-19 Policy
- Data Reveals the 'Hidden Deaths' of Nearly 50,000 Russian Soldiers Since Invading Ukraine: Report
- 'Fox and Friends' Star Ainsley Earhardt Defends Ron DeSantis' Wife After She's Branded 'America's Karen'
In April 2008, she made her triumphant return to television, reprising her role as Tina with a guest appearance on One Life to Live. “For many years, both fans of mine and One Life to Live have wanted me to return,” Evans said about her comeback. “Now that the timing is right, I'm thrilled to be returning to the role of Tina, which I've always held near and dear to my heart.”
Evans is survived by her husband of 25 years, Stephen Rodriguez, and their daughter Kylie. She was famously married to her One Life to Live costar Wayne Massey from 1981 to 1983.
Besides her roles on the daytime soaps, Evans also made a name for herself playing Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions and Patty Walker on The Bay. She appeared in several TV movies and films like A Low Down Dirty Shame, Ice Cream Man, and Hit List.
R.I.P.