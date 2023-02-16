Last Photos: Hollywood Siren Raquel Welch Looked Happy & Healthy In Rare Outing Months Before Her Death
Raquel Welch broke cover, making a rare outing in the 90210 area code just months before her death. The legendary sex symbol became a recluse in the last years before her passing at 82, RadarOnline.com has learned, rarely rubbing shoulders with her Hollywood pals, but she stepped out for the sake of pampering in July 2022.
That outing was the last time Welch was ever seen in public.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the One Million Years B.C. movie actress died on Wednesday at her Los Angeles home after suffering a brief illness. Her rep confirmed the sad news.
“The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” the statement read. “Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."
RadarOnline.com saw Welch for the last time in July 2022. The sixties sex symbol was seen walking around BH stopping in a nail salon. The actress looked fashionable and healthy, showing off her hourglass figure in a white shirt, black pants, oversized gold hoops, and a fedora.
However, her outing didn't appear to go as planned. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Welch seemed miserable and in pain during her pedicure.
The pamper session was the first time Welch had been spotted in public since September 2021 — and before that, it had been almost two years since the star was photographed.
Welch popped on the scene in 1966 with her back-to-back roles in Fantastic Voyage and B.C. Her itty bitty outfit in B.C. shot her to international sex symbol status.
She secured the #3 spot in Playboy's 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century. She was also featured as one of the 100 Sexiest Stars in Film History in Empire magazine's 1995 special issue.
Welch's last role was playing Rosa in the 2017 one-season sitcom Date My Dad. She was married four times during her life. The actress leaves behind two adult children — Tahnee and Damon Welch.
R.I.P.