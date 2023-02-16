Last Photos: Hollywood Siren Raquel Welch Looked Happy & Healthy In Rare Outing Months Before Her Death

Raquel Welch broke cover, making a rare outing in the 90210 area code just months before her death. The legendary sex symbol became a recluse in the last years before her passing at 82, RadarOnline.com has learned, rarely rubbing shoulders with her Hollywood pals, but she stepped out for the sake of pampering in July 2022.

That outing was the last time Welch was ever seen in public.