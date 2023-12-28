Hunter Biden Meets With Lawyer Over Holidays as Biden Family Heads to Caribbean for New Years
Scandal-plagued first son Hunter Biden remained in California over the holidays as his father, President Joe Biden, traveled to the Caribbean with family for a final getaway before the new year.
Hunter was spotted arriving at his attorney Kevin Morris' home on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned, keeping a low profile in a hat and sunglasses during his visit which lasted roughly an hour.
After the meeting, he enjoyed a lunch date with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, amid their reported marital troubles.
A bombshell report claimed that Cohen is exhausted over the legal drama and "freaked out" about her husband's sordid past resurfacing.
"She's raising their kid while he's preoccupied with his legal troubles and protecting Joe from getting impeached," The National Enquirer reported.
The president's son welcomed his first three children with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle.
Hunter has been at the center of controversy after being indicted by federal prosecutors on three counts tied to possession of a gun, just weeks ago lashing out in defiance of a congressional subpoena for closed-door testimony as part of the committee's impeachment probe into the president.
"I am here to testify at a public hearing today, to answer any of the committees' legitimate questions," Hunter said. "I am here."
"There is no fairness or decency," Hunter ranted about the probe. "They've lied over and over again."
"They've invaded my privacy, attacked my wife and children ... tried to dehumanize me and embarrass and damage my father," he continued. Hunter confessed to making his own mistakes, arguing "to suggest its grounds for an impeachment inquiry is absurd."
After Hunter issued his statement, he faced criticism from GOP leaders. "We're disappointed that, you know, he did not show up," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan told reporters.
"I mean, he was just across the way at the Capitol. I think he could've come here and sat for questions. If you do it in an open format now, you're gonna get filibusters, you're gonna get speeches, you're gonna get all kinds of things. What we want is the facts."
While Hunter remained back in the states amid his mounting legal woes, President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and their granddaughter Natalie Biden were seen deplaning the Air Force One after they arrived in St. Croix on Wednesday.
The Bidens continued the family's New Years tradition before returning to Washington D.C and preparing for the 2024 election.
Biden turned 81 last month, setting a new record as the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. Despite concerns for his mental fitness, Biden's physician determined that the "the president remains fit for duty" in a report published by the White House earlier this year.