Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From 'White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage, Reveals Ironclad Prenup

The celebrity beauty guru filed the docs on Monday, revealing they separated Friday and have chosen to split over "irreconcilable differences."

Kim Kardashian 's hairstylist Chris Appleton is calling it quits with his husband of six months, Lukas Gage , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show their wedding date of April 22, noting they do not share any children.

The parties waived their right to spousal support, pursuant to their postnuptial agreement executed just weeks later on May 3, also determining that all assets and obligations of each party are his separate property while agreeing there are no community assets.

Appleton requested to terminate the court's ability to award support to both him and Gage, per the docs.