Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From 'White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage, Reveals Ironclad Prenup
Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton is calling it quits with his husband of six months, Lukas Gage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The celebrity beauty guru filed the docs on Monday, revealing they separated Friday and have chosen to split over "irreconcilable differences."
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show their wedding date of April 22, noting they do not share any children.
The parties waived their right to spousal support, pursuant to their postnuptial agreement executed just weeks later on May 3, also determining that all assets and obligations of each party are his separate property while agreeing there are no community assets.
Appleton requested to terminate the court's ability to award support to both him and Gage, per the docs.
Kim, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in November 2022, had previously advised the pair to get a prenup on an episode of The Kardashians.
Appleton's divorce filing came just one day after the former couple's wedding was featured in the new episode of The Kardashians.
Sources told TMZ that Appleton carefully considered what he wanted his future to look and ultimately made a tough choice, but he "tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward."
Gage had dished about his love life at the Tequila Don Julio Rosado launch Party in Beverly Hills, California, revealing he never expected to meet his right match until he crossed paths with the stylist to the stars.
"You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It's going to happen," the Euphoria actor said prior to their breakup.
Lukas also gushed about their romance during an interview on Today. "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself," he shared.
It's been less than a year since the famous duo walked down the aisle in a ceremony officiated by the Skims founder in front of just six guests. They announced their engagement just weeks before they exchanged vows in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Appleton, similarly, had swooned over Gage in March during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, sharing that he was very much in love, adding, "I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special."