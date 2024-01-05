Vin Diesel's Longtime Partner Fumes Over 'Potential Betrayal' From Sexual Assault Allegations: Report

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is reportedly in the doghouse as insiders claim his shocking sexual assault scandal has his baby mama seeing red, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, Mexican model Paloma Jiménez — Diesel's partner of 17 years — gave the actor a verbal beatdown after he was slapped with a lawsuit by ex-assistant Asta Jonasson, who accused him of molesting her on the job in 2010.