'The Chicks' Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire 'Regret' Replacing Late Founding Member Laura Lynch: Report
Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch, 64, was killed instantly in a head-on collision in late December in her native Texas, where she lived in anonymity for decades after being booted from the band.
According to a recent report, insiders claim her devastated former bandmates — sisters Emily Strayer, 51, and Martie Maguire, 54 — are haunted by regret for forcing the bluegrass talent out of their group nearly 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to police, a pickup truck attempted to pass another car on an undivided stretch of roadway and plowed into the retired musician's vehicle. The other driver, whose name was reportedly withheld by police, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.
Tragically, Laura was pronounced dead at the scene.
Laura, Emily, and Martie — along with Robin Lynn Macy — were galloping toward a bright future playing old-school cowgirl tunes in the early '90s. But Emily and Martie were eager to pursue a more contemporary sound, causing Robin to defect.
In 1995, the savvy sisters replaced lead singer Laura with Natalie Maines, 49 — and 1998's Wide Open Spaces, the new trio's major-label debut, ultimately sold 35 million copies before they were canceled in 2003 for protesting against the U.S. war in Iraq.
Laura once said leaving the group, now known as The Chicks, couldn't "be characterized as a resignation" and admitted she'd "cried every day for six months" after being axed.
But shortly after Laura was given the boot, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, rancher Mac Tull, who'd recently won $26.8 million in a Lone Star State lottery! The couple tied the knot a few months later.
"That certainly eased the pain for Laura. She was set for life," an insider told the National Enquirer. "While she didn't stay friends with Emily and Martie, she never fostered any ill will toward them. It wasn't her style."
Despite the former bandmate and country chart-toppers going their separate ways, sources dished her untimely passing has devastated the Goodbye Earl musicians.
"But her death really hit the sisters. Emily and Martie thought back to when they were singing with Laura on street corners for tips and how hard Laura worked," the tipster continued. "They know Laura built the base for the Dixie Chicks' future success, and looking back, they regret they left her by the side of the road in the process."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Emily and Martie for comment.