'The Chicks' Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire 'Regret' Replacing Late Founding Member Laura Lynch: Report

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch, 64, was killed instantly in a head-on collision in late December in her native Texas, where she lived in anonymity for decades after being booted from the band.

According to a recent report, insiders claim her devastated former bandmates — sisters Emily Strayer, 51, and Martie Maguire, 54 — are haunted by regret for forcing the bluegrass talent out of their group nearly 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.