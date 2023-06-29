Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Case: Macaulay Culkin May Be Forced to Testify Again

Macaulay Culkin could be called again to testify about his experiences with Michael Jackson when he was a young child, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Home Alone star last took the witness stand in a molestation case against Michael in 2005 when he was 24.

He recalled visiting the pop star’s Neverland Ranch “more than a dozen times" between the ages of 10 and 14 — and admitted sleeping in the singer's bed several times. But he vehemently denied he was ever molested or that Michael could have abused him when he was asleep.

"I find that unlikely," Culkin testified. "I think I'd realize that something like that was happening to me." He also denied seeing Jackson molest other boys, saying: "I've never seen him do anything im- proper with anyone."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Jackson was obsessed with Culkin, who became the godfather to his oldest son Prince. In 2020, following the bombshell documentary Leaving Neverland which featured two MJ accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, Culkin continued to defend Jackson in an interview with Esquire.

“He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on. If anything—I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything,” he said. Sources tell us the actor is likely to be called to the stand by Wade Robson and his legal team. As we previously reported, Robson sued Jackson’s companies in 2013 claiming he was sexually abused by the pop star as a child.

An insider reveals to RadarOnline.com, “Wade’s lawyers will absolutely look to subpoena Macaulay to testify.” Wade’s lawsuit was dismissed in 2017 after a judge determined it was brought past the statute of limitations. A new law was enacted that extend the time for child victims to bring claims, which revived Robson’s case in 2019.

In 2021, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled Jackson’s companies had no legal duty to protect Robson from any alleged harm. Robson, who has worked as a choreographer for Britney Spears, appealed the decision. Earlier this week, The California Court of Appeal reversed the lower court’s decision to dismiss the case. As a result, the lawsuit will head to trial. In his lawsuit, Robson claimed he became friends with Jackson as a child. He said the singer sexually abused him from the age of 7 to 12.

In the shocking complaint, Robson said the first alleged sexual advance happened in the singer's room in 1990, while his older sister sleeping nearby. Robson claimed he was raped by Jackson who on a separate occasion allegedly forced him to pose naked on all fours like a dog while he masturbated. The accuser said Jackson told him: "We can never tell anyone." Jackson's estate has questioned the credibility of Robson and Safechuck and denied their accusations.