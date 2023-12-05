Greenhouse Gases? John Kerry Accused of Farting During Climate Change Speech
John Kerry was accused of farting during a climate change speech in the Middle East over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The alleged incident took place on Sunday as Kerry, who currently serves as the first United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, spoke at this year’s Climate Change Conference in Dubai.
“I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis,” he continued.
Kerry ultimately stopped speaking as a sound that appeared to be a fart was picked up on the Democratic politician’s microphone.
“And the reality is that the climate crisis and the health crisis are one and the same,” Kerry continued after an awkward pause following the suspected farting incident.
CNN’s Becky Anderson – who sat to the right of the former secretary of state – appeared to react to Kerry’s alleged fart and slowly placed her hand over her mouth and nose.
Meanwhile, Kerry quickly came under fire for the embarrassing “incident.”
Larry O’Connor of Townhall Media uploaded a clip of Kerry’s speech to Twitter and argued that the suspected flatulence incident was an “embarrassment” to the United States.
“The biggest problem is, during this entire exchange, representing us, the United States of America, he ripped a fart out,” O’Connor charged. “He let loose with flatulence on an international stage.”
“He should lose his job immediately,” he quipped. “John Kerry farted.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Another Twitter user mocked Kerry over the alleged incident and suggested that the climate change activist should “cut down on his greenhouse gases.”
“It seems John Kerry should cut down on his greenhouse gases,” the user wrote. “A loud fart sound can be heard as John Kerry is lecturing about the [Climate Scam].”
“You be the judge, did Kerry fart?” the person added alongside the clip of the suspected incident.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kerry would not be the first Democratic politician accused of passing gas during a political event this year.
2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came under fire in July when a campaign dinner for the now third-party nominee allegedly ended in screaming and farting.
Coincidentally, the alleged screaming and farting that took place during RFK Jr.’s campaign dinner in July reportedly occurred amid an argument over what one dinner attendee called the “climate hoax scam nonsense.”