Defiant Trump Shares Fox News Video Mentioning Judge's Daughter Hours After New Gag Order Ruling
Former president Donald Trump echoed the claims of attorney Jonathan Turley that the "integrity of the New York legal system is at stake," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump took to Truth Social at 5:46 this morning, posting a clip of Fox News host Brian Kilmeade commenting about Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan's daughter just hours after the embattled GOP frontrunner was hit with an expanded gag order that prohibited him from criticizing the judge's family members.
The revised order prohibits Trump from making public statements about witnesses, jurors, and others connected with the April 15 hush-money criminal trial, including District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his family.
Bragg had pushed for the order to be widened after Trump called out the judge's daughter, claiming she was a "Rabid Trump Hater" who "admitted to having conversations with her father about me."
It was also claimed that Loren, a Democratic political consultant, "makes money by working to 'Get Trump,'" and accused her of sharing social media posts that showed him behind bars.
A New York state court system spokesperson denied Trump's claims to the Associated Press, stating that it was false. The handle once belonged to the judge's daughter, but she deleted it about a year ago, according to the court spox.
Trump also took aim at prosecuting attorney Matthew Colangelo, alleging that the prosecutor was sent to the district attorney's office to take down Trump as Attorney General Merrick Garland's "right hand."
In the clip shared by Trump, Kilmeade repeated attacks on Colangelo and Loren.
"Lastly, just on the massive gag order put on the former president, United States in the oven, Brad case, because they don't want him talking about prosecutor Matthew Colangelo, and they don't want him talking about the judge's daughter," said the media personality. "But Matthew Colangelo was in the Justice Department with Joe Biden. That is outrageous to president Trump."
"Also, the fact is, the judge’s daughter, wa– is a activist who works for, Kamala Harris? And there was some some dispute on whether she did have a picture up on a website with Donald Trump behind bars. That, to me is something that if I'm Donald Trump, I'm concerned about that. The judge has a daughter who feels this way," Kilmeade continued.
The Trump campaign has slammed the gag order as unconstitutional.
Merchan, however, said that Trump had the "constitutional right to speak to the American voters freely, and to defend himself publicly."