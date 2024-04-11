'B-------': Donald Trump Unleashes on 'Criminal' Biden in Bizarre Videos, Tells Supporters 'We're Becoming a Third-World Country'

Donald Trump ranted about Joe Biden and the Department of Justice as he prepared for his upcoming hush money trial on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-president posted a series of videos that featured him ranting in front of the camera on various topics.

Source: MEGA Trump didn't hold back in a series of videos posted on Truth Social.

Trump started with the attacks against Biden immediately. “At what point are the actions of a sitting president using lawfare and weaponization against his opponent for purposes of election interference considered illegal? I believe, as do various highly respected legal scholars, that Crooked Joe Biden has long since crossed over that very sacred threshold. He is a criminal. He is a horrible president,” Trump said.

Source: MEGA Trump challenged Biden to a debate.

Trump continued, “He’s the worst president in the history of our country, and the only way he thinks he can get elected is to take me to trials, take me to courts, city, state and federal. They control them all.” The ex-president wasn’t done yet. He added, “All of these cases that you’re reading about are Crooked Joe Biden’s case because he can’t put two sentences together. He can’t do anything. So they weaponize government and they take me to court on b------.”

He told his supporters, “So we are going to win. We’re going to win big. We’re going to go through these horrible Biden trials. And at the end of the day, November 5th, everyone’s coming out to vote for Trump. Thank you very much.” In another video, Trump continued, “All of this weaponization and lawfare that you’re watching, all of these lawsuits against me, they’re all started by the DOJ, the FBI, all of the people in government, even the state cases, in the city cases, they’re being run by the DOJ. They put their people in there and they’re being run by the DOJ. We have to stop weaponization.”

Source: MEGA Stormy Daniels is expected to be called to testify in the upcoming trial.

He continued, “There’s never been anything like it in the history of our country. It’s happened before, but only in third-world countries. And we’re becoming a third-world country between our borders and all of the other things that are so bad, so, so bad. But we have to stop the weaponization and we have to stop it. Now, the best way to stop it is November 5th. We’re going to beat them like a drum. Thank you very much.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump's criminal trial over his alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal ahead of the election starts on Monday.