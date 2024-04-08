Milwaukee County Mystery: Human Remains Discovered in 3 Separate Instances Within a Week, Possible Connection to Missing Person Case
Milwaukee County residents are on high alert after human remains were discovered in three separate instances since last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Local police said they are investigating unidentified human remains found in the area of North 30th Street and West Galena Street on Saturday.
Cops previously spotted an unspecified human body part near North 30th Street and Lisbon Avenue Friday and a severed leg on the lakefront near Warnimont Park in Cudahy last Tuesday.
Two days after the severed leg was found, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office detectives took a person of interest into custody for questioning, it was reported. Authorities returned to 31st and Galena today and continued scouring the area for clues or evidence of a crime.
The incidents have not yet been connected while police continue their investigations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's just shocking. What is really going on over here? This neighborhood is supposed to be peaceful," local resident Priscilla Bryant told Fox 6.
Some people believe the remains may belong to missing teen Sade Carleena Robinson, who vanished on April 1. Her family told local outlet WISN 12 News that her car was found torched in an alley at 30th and Lisbon last Tuesday, but there has been no trace of her since then.
She was last seen in the area of 1800 N. Commerce St. just a week ago on April 1. Sade is 5 feet tall, weighs roughly 135 pounds, and was described as a "critically missing person."
"She was scheduled to graduate next month. Her birthday is May the 10th. Sade Sheena, that's my baby," Robinson's mother shared about her loved one.
Sade's uncle, David Scarbrough II, revealed he is eager for answers as the family waits in agony to find out what happened to her. Their concerns were only amplified after locating a blanket with a picture of her face in a wooded area near the park.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"You have to prepare for the worst, and pray for the best, and worst case scenario, Sade is not with us anymore. Right now, I just want justice from the person that did this to her because nobody deserves to have body parts found in different parts of Wisconsin like this," he said.