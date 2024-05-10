DJ Avicii's Ex-GF Emily Goldberg Dead at 34 From Pulmonary Embolism After Cancer Remission
Emily Goldberg, known for her relationship with the late EDM DJ Avicii, has died at the young age of 34 from a pulmonary embolism after bravely battling cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Goldberg was born in December 1989 and died on April 3, per her obituary, which stated that she is survived by her parents, Julie and Sam, and brother Aaron.
A pulmonary embolism results from a blood clot developing a life-threatening blockage in the lung.
"Emily was a vivacious and unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life," her loved ones shared. "She had a passion for art and photography and played the cello in several orchestras, chamber groups and the San Diego Youth Symphony."
A private memorial for friends and family was held in her honor following Goldberg's passing.
Goldberg traveled the world with an EDM music tour after receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History in 2012, going on to work in event planning and social media marketing for the Wynn Encore Hotel in Las Vegas. She also spent "many happy hours with her beloved dogs Bear and Kuma."
Before her death, Goldberg battled cancer in 2022 and partly through 2023, sharing an update about her remission on May 24.
"I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer free," she wrote alongside a caption on the photo which read, "I lived b----."
She and Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) dated from 2011 to 2013 before the chart-topping music artist died by suicide in 2018. He was 28.
After learning of his tragic death, Goldberg shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a series of throwback photos of the pair together in happier times.
"Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me," she captioned the post. "I wish I could have lived up to them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again. I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts," Goldberg continued. "Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real."