Hot Grits and Tacos: Inside 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams' First Mother's Day in Prison

Source: VH1/MEGA

Brittish Williams won't be poppin' bottles this Mother's Day.

May 10 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Brittish Williams won't be poppin' bottles this Mother's Day, but she'll still get brunch. RadarOnline.com has obtained the menu list for FCI Waseca, where the Basketball Wives star is serving her four-year sentence after pleading guilty to 15 felony charges, and can reveal how she'll be spending Sunday, May 12, marking her first Mother's Day away from her child.

brittish william jail photo
Source: @RAQUELRASHA/INSTAGRAM

The former VH1 personality was all smiles in her first photos released after being transferred to a low-security Minnesota prison.

Brittish will want to eat light in the morning because lunch is brunch. The incarcerated reality star and her prison pals will be served scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, French toast with syrup, and whole wheat bread with jelly and margarine. Their meals will also include a side of assorted fruit and a beverage, but, sorry, no mimosas.

basketball wives star brittish williams remanded to us marshal year prison sentence loses plea to postpone surrender date reduce sentence judge bias because famous wire fraud
Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

This will mark her first Mother's Day without her daughter.

Hopefully, she's hungry for dinner because tacos are on the menu this Mother's Day. Brittish can pick either beef or soy meat for her two taco shells. She'll also be served cilantro rice, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, and salsa to pair with the meal.

Her 2023 surrender date was famously moved after her legal team successfully asked the judge for an extension so she could spend Christmas with her 5-year-old daughter. Brittish was scheduled to turn herself in at Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia on January 3, 2024 —but it didn't go as planned.

Brittish Williams
RadarOnline.com told you first — she was a no-show on the day she was due to surrender to federal prison.

Her lawyer, Michael Thompson, claimed it was a “miscommunication” with her legal team, but the judge didn't care. Brittish's bond was revoked and she was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals in February.

She immediately went to FTC Oklahoma City, a transfer station, before being sent to FCI Waseca, which will likely be her home for the next four years.

Brittish — who also starred in Marriage Boot Camp — was sentenced in October 2023 to four years after pleading guilty to several felony charges, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.

basketball wives star brittish williams smiles glams up while serving four year prison sentence
Source: VH1

Williams was charged with 15 different fraud-related felonies.

Besides her prison sentence, she was ordered to repay $564,069 in restitution and got five years of supervised release. Brittish is scheduled to be released in June 2027.

