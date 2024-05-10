Hot Grits and Tacos: Inside 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams' First Mother's Day in Prison
Brittish Williams won't be poppin' bottles this Mother's Day, but she'll still get brunch. RadarOnline.com has obtained the menu list for FCI Waseca, where the Basketball Wives star is serving her four-year sentence after pleading guilty to 15 felony charges, and can reveal how she'll be spending Sunday, May 12, marking her first Mother's Day away from her child.
Brittish will want to eat light in the morning because lunch is brunch. The incarcerated reality star and her prison pals will be served scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, French toast with syrup, and whole wheat bread with jelly and margarine. Their meals will also include a side of assorted fruit and a beverage, but, sorry, no mimosas.
Hopefully, she's hungry for dinner because tacos are on the menu this Mother's Day. Brittish can pick either beef or soy meat for her two taco shells. She'll also be served cilantro rice, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, and salsa to pair with the meal.
Her 2023 surrender date was famously moved after her legal team successfully asked the judge for an extension so she could spend Christmas with her 5-year-old daughter. Brittish was scheduled to turn herself in at Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia on January 3, 2024 —but it didn't go as planned.
RadarOnline.com told you first — she was a no-show on the day she was due to surrender to federal prison.
Her lawyer, Michael Thompson, claimed it was a “miscommunication” with her legal team, but the judge didn't care. Brittish's bond was revoked and she was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals in February.
She immediately went to FTC Oklahoma City, a transfer station, before being sent to FCI Waseca, which will likely be her home for the next four years.
Brittish — who also starred in Marriage Boot Camp — was sentenced in October 2023 to four years after pleading guilty to several felony charges, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.
Besides her prison sentence, she was ordered to repay $564,069 in restitution and got five years of supervised release. Brittish is scheduled to be released in June 2027.