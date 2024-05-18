Donald Trump Demands Apology From Joe Biden and the White House Over Ongoing Legal Troubles
Former President Donald Trump demanded an apology from the White House on Friday, May 17, over the legal indictments he's currently facing.
The 45th president took to Truth Social, where he told his 6.9 million followers, "There is virtually universal agreement of the fact that the Alvin Bragg Witch Hunt against me, a SHAM TRIAL instigated and prosecuted directly from the inner halls of the White House and DOJ, should be immediately dropped, with apologies to me and all of the others who have had to live with this Election Interfering Hoax against Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent. Not nice!!!"
Trump is embroiled in legal battles with 34 counts of falsifying business records and hush money payments in Manhattan and has denied all allegations surrounding extramarital affairs leading up to the 2016 election.
With a total of 91 counts across multiple legal jurisdictions where he maintains his plea of not guilty, Trump has intensified his accusations against President Biden and the White House.
Throughout his legal proceedings, Trump has actively contested restrictions imposed on him, such as the gag order issued by Judge Juan Merchan in New York to prevent attacks on court participants.
Exploiting an exemption in the order and using proxies outside of the courtroom, Trump has continued his verbal assaults globally, targeting witnesses, jurors, and court officials.
Trump's allies who appeared at the courthouse included prominent figures such as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, among others.
When questioned whether he was orchestrating the visits and attacks on the trial, Trump praised his surrogates for their efforts.
Attorney General Merrick Garland initiated investigations against Trump, leading to indictments related to classified document hoarding and election subversion.
Special counsel Jack Smith brought forward a 40-count indictment against Trump over his alleged hoarding of classified documents back in June 2023 and a four-count indictment over alleged 2020 election subversion efforts.
Along with indictments in New York and D.C., Trump now faces a total of 91 criminal charges.
Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has frequently called for the charges to be dropped, calling the trial a political "witch hunt" orchestrated by Democrats and the Biden administration to hinder his chances of winning the upcoming 2024 general election.