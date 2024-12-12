Rihanna's Fans Face 'Waiting Forever' to Hear New Music From R&B Megastar As She's So Rich She 'Barely Needs to Move Again'
R&B superstar turned beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna may be ditching making hits to focus on bringing in the Benjamins with her burgeoning cosmetics and lingerie empires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me", the chart-topper, 36, announced at the opening of the Fenty Beauty store in her native Barbados.
The “Umbrella” singer, who has scored an astounding 32 Top 10 hits, hasn't released a new album or toured since 2016. Besides Fenty Beauty, she's also the founder of another incredibly successful business, the lingerie line Savage X Fenty.
RiRi fueled rumors she was considering ditching her music career last June when she wore a T-shirt that said: "I'm Retired." Her most recent remarks reignited fans’ fears she'll never finish her highly anticipated ninth studio album.
Insiders said she instead wants to feather her nest for her growing family, including the two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 15 months, she shares with longtime beau, rapper A$AP Rocky. She's reportedly expecting their third child but hasn't confirmed baby No. 3.
"Rihanna grew up poor, so to become a billionaire in her 30s is incredibly enticing to her", the source revealed.
"She was incredibly driven when she was younger to reach the top of the music game, but when she got there, she just didn't seem to have the ambition musically to stay there.
"Fenty keeps the money rolling in without her having to sing for her supper. Her fans have been waiting to hear new music and see her perform live again, but now they may be waiting forever.”