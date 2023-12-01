'You F---ing Idiots': Actress Julianna Margulies Slams Black and LGBTQ Supporters of Palestine

The Morning Show star Julianna Margulies recently claimed that Black and LGBTQ+ supporters of Palestine are “brainwashed to hate Jews” amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come nearly two months after the Palestinian terrorist group attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, Margulies appeared on a podcast where she criticized those who refuse to stand up for Israel amid the subsequent war.