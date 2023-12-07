BET Stays Silent About Diddy's Lifetime Achievement Award After Fourth Accuser Sues Music Mogul
Diddy's empire is quickly crumbling, but BET is refusing to take a stance against the accused assaulter. The cable channel remained silent when contacted several times by RadarOnline.com about the music mogul's Lifetime Achievement Award that he was presented in 2022.
We sent countless emails before and after Diddy was sued by a fourth accuser, who claimed he gang-raped her when she was in high school, to see if BET was planning to revoke his award — but our attempts went unanswered.
Diddy wouldn't be the only celebrity to get an award rescinded — if BET takes that route. Harvard University took back the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal from convicted sex criminal Harvey Weinstein in 2017, and the Kennedy Center revoked Bill Cosby's Mark Twain Prize in 2018 after he was found guilty of indecent aggravated assault. His conviction was later overturned.
Diddy was presented the BET's Lifetime Achievement Award by Babyface and Kanye West on June 26, 2022.
The billionaire took turns praising all of those who helped him throughout his decades-long career — strangely, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of rape, abuse, and sex trafficking in a since-settled $30 million lawsuit more than one year later.
"I gotta thank every artist, every producer, every writer, and every executive I had the chance to work with — thank you so much," Diddy said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you to all my fans who have been with me for over 25 years — I love y'all! . . . I know I'm missing a lot of names, so this is what I want to do . . . every single person, even if I didn't say your name, that played a part in my life, thank you, thank you, thank you."
While he didn't name everyone, Diddy thanked his ex "for holding me down in the dark times, love.” He concluded his lengthy speech by pledging a $1 million donation to his alma mater, Howard University.
Fast-forward to more than 12 months later, and four women have stepped forward with allegations against the music mogul.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was sued on Wednesday by a female who claimed he gang-raped her in 2003 with ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and another man when she was in 11th grade.
The woman — identified only as Jane Doe — hired the attorney who represented Cassie in her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy.
Cassie accused her ex-boyfriend of rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more during their decade-long relationship. Diddy denied the allegations, and they quickly settled — but the damage was already done.
RadarOnline.com exclusively told you — Macy's ditched his Sean John clothing label, breaking their nearly 20-year partnership. Diddy was dropped by the charter school he helped create and temporarily stepped down as chairman of his media company, Revolt.
Diddy addressed the explosive accusations against him, claiming each of his accusers wanted paydays.
“Enough is enough,” the billionaire's post began.
“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”
Diddy vowed to fight against the accusations.
“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he continued. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”