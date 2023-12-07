BET Stays Silent About Diddy's Lifetime Achievement Award After Fourth Accuser Sues Music Mogul

Diddy's empire is quickly crumbling, but BET is refusing to take a stance against the accused assaulter. The cable channel remained silent when contacted several times by RadarOnline.com about the music mogul's Lifetime Achievement Award that he was presented in 2022.

We sent countless emails before and after Diddy was sued by a fourth accuser, who claimed he gang-raped her when she was in high school, to see if BET was planning to revoke his award — but our attempts went unanswered.