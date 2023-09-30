Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Flips Out After Heckler Questions Donald Trump's Popularity at Lackluster Campaign Event
Brian Glenn, the boyfriend of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and host for Right Side Broadcasting Network, went on a rampage against a heckler at a recent event featuring former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident occurred in Santa Monica, California, where a group of supporters greeted the GOP frontrunner. However, a heckler's question about Trump's popularity triggered Glenn's explosive response.
According to Mediaite, the event took place on Friday, with Trump delivering remarks earlier in the day in Anaheim.
During his speech, he mocked the Pelosi family, imitated President Joe Biden, and advised Californians to "dampen your forests" to prevent wildfires.
As Trump greeted his supporters in Santa Monica and signed autographs, a man in the crowd questioned the size of the gathering, asking, "Donald, why are there only a hundred people here? I thought you were popular."
This simple inquiry ignited Glenn's wrath, leaving him momentarily unable to articulate a coherent response.
In a fit of rage, Glenn berated the heckler, shouting, "Why are you an idiot? This guy's an idiot, President Trump. I'm going to throw his ass out of here."
The shocking spectacle unfolded as Glenn approached Trump, microphone in hand, attempting to reassure him of his popularity.
In a video capturing the incident, Glenn can be seen shouting at the heckler while Trump listens attentively. Glenn exclaimed, "Look at the support you have here in California! It's amazing! People are lining the streets!"
Trump graciously acknowledged the compliment, telling the radio host, "Thank you very much."
Glenn continued to fawn over the ex-prez, telling him, "God bless you" and "We support you. You know that. You know that. Thank you very much."
The clip was shared on X, formally known as Twitter, where the Right Side Broadcasting Network host was roasted for his aggressive, over-the-top response to a single critic.
"Now that leaves 99 people if you throw him out," one commenter joked.
Another wrote, "Obviously not big fans of free speech. It's so cute how he goes over and coddles him after the criticism."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Glenn's girlfriend, Congresswoman Greene, has been floating the idea of running as Trump's vice president in the 2024 presidential election.
"I have a lot of things to think about," she told the Georgia newspaper. "Am I going to be a part of President Trump's Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be VP?"
Greene also floated the idea of running against rumored candidate Brian Kemp for Senate in 2026.