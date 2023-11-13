Monday Night Football Prediction: Broncos vs. Bills Picks, Odds, Player Props for NFL Week 10
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 10 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. EST.
This prediction for Monday's NFL matchup between the Broncos and Bills is from Dimers.com, a leader in sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Utilize the interactive widget below to see the latest spread, total, and moneyline odds and probabilities for the Broncos-Bills matchup at Highmark Stadium.
Broncos vs. Bills Betting Preview
Check out all the important details on today’s game, as well as the best odds sourced from the top sportsbooks in the country.
Game Details
- Teams: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Location: Highmark Stadium
Odds
- Spread: Broncos +7 (-105), Bills -7 (-110)
- Moneyline: Broncos +280, Bills -340
- Total: Over/Under 47.5 (-105/-110)
The odds and lines presented here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Monday Night Football Expert Prediction: Broncos vs. Bills
Utilizing cutting-edge data analysis and machine learning, Dimers has performed 10,000 simulations of Monday's Broncos vs. Bills game.
According to Dimers' renowned predictive analytics model, the Bills are more likely to defeat the Broncos at Highmark Stadium. This prediction is based on the model giving the Bills a 76% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that the Bills (-7) have a 54% chance of covering the spread, while the 47.5-point over/under has a 54% chance of staying under.
These predictions and probabilities are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Broncos vs. Bills Best Bet
Our top pick for the Broncos vs. Bills Week 10 NFL game is to bet on the Bills -7 (-110).
Our expert betting tips are formulated through comprehensive modeling and valuable betting intelligence, designed to bring you the best possible plays.
Score Prediction for Broncos vs. Bills
Dimers' projected final score for the Denver vs. Buffalo game on Monday has the Bills winning 27-19.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Broncos vs. Bills Player Props
NFL player props are an exciting way to wager on Monday's game without necessarily betting on its outcome.
This article features the most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Broncos and Bills.
Denver's Javonte Williams is most likely to score the first TD in Broncos vs. Bills, according to DimersBOT.
DimersBOT gives Williams a 13.0% chance of scoring the first TD at Highmark Stadium. The Broncos RB has a 54.0% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Prediction
Denver Broncos
- Javonte Williams: 13.0% probability
- Courtland Sutton: 7.8% probability
- Jerry Jeudy: 7.6% probability
- Russell Wilson: 4.0% probability
- Jaleel McLaughlin: 3.5% probability
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 12.0% probability
- Gabe Davis: 9.2% probability
- James Cook: 7.9% probability
- Dalton Kincaid: 6.8% probability
- Josh Allen: 6.6% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prediction
Denver Broncos
- Javonte Williams: 54.0% probability
- Courtland Sutton: 37.0% probability
- Jerry Jeudy: 34.9% probability
- Russell Wilson: 19.6% probability
- Jaleel McLaughlin: 17.8% probability
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 51.5% probability
- Gabe Davis: 40.2% probability
- James Cook: 37.0% probability
- Dalton Kincaid: 32.0% probability
- Josh Allen: 31.9% probability
Monday Night Football: Broncos vs. Bills
Get ready for Monday's action between the Broncos and Bills in Week 10 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium, which is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. EST. If you're looking to enhance the excitement of the game, consider exploring the best parlay bets today.
We emphasize that all of the NFL predictions on this page are derived from 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Broncos vs. Bills game, and they are correct at the time of publishing. They aim to help you make better decisions when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
Please note that when engaging in online betting, it is important to exercise responsible gambling practices and seek reliable sources for accurate and up-to-date information.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.