Courtney Clenney Murder Case: Building Owner and Security Company Demand to Be Dismissed From Slain BF Family's Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Defendants listed in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man fatally stabbed by his OnlyFans model girlfriend want to be dismissed from the case, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Earlier this year, the family of Christian Obumseli and their attorneys announced their filing against his girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, AKA Courtney Tailor, the property owner of the couple's high-rise Miami condo, One Paraiso, the building's security company as well as two property management companies.
The lawsuit accused Aleros Real Estate LLC, First Service Residential Inc., and Allied Universal Security Services LLC of providing "inadequate and/or nonexistent deterrence."
Obumseli's loved ones believe the condo's security could have prevented the murder by taking action on April 3, 2022, a claim the defendants (aside from Clenney) have since denied in a newly submitted response.
Obumseli's attorney, Michael Haggard, previously highlighted at least six occasions where police were called to their unit in the months leading up to the deadly stabbing.
"Had the defendants done anything, had they had her evicted, had they had her thrown out, had they been more aggressive with the police and made any actions, this never occurs."
While Clenney has not yet responded to the lawsuit, the other defendants have asked to be dismissed.
"Plaintiff continues to incorrectly name FIRST SERVICE RESIDENTIAL, INC. as a Defendant in this suit," it was noted in a new motion, stating they have "no connection whatsoever to the subject property."
It was also emphasized that Obumseli was fatally stabbed "while within" the subject premises.
"There is no allegation that there was any unlawful entry, break-in to the premises, nor any failure of anyone to render aid after the event," one portion of the text stated. "There is no allegation of the existence of a legal restraining order. There is no allegation anyone held or was given a legal right to exclude either co-resident from their own home."
The building owner argued that Florida law is clear there is no duty imposed upon either an Association or a Property Manager, to "protect" adult co-residents lawfully residing together from each other inside their own premises. They doubled down that no amount of security could have prevented the alleged event as it took place in their condo.
Security echoed those claims and denied having fault. "There is no allegation, nor can there be, that AUS had a duty to provide security services, inside Obumseli and Clenney's private residence," the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
As we previously reported, Clenney alleged that she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense. The former social media star remains in custody as she awaits trial.
She was charged with second-degree murder in Obumseli's death last August, for which she pleaded not guilty.