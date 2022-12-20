Shocking New Video Shows OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Being Told That Her BF Christian Obumseli Was Dead After Stabbing

In the new footage, obtained by Law & Crime Network, Clenney can be seen in the interrogation room with Miami PD officers.

"God, Christian, be OK," the OnlyFans model said to herself while she waited in the room.

Clenney asked investigators after they entered the interrogation room about her boyfriend's condition, to which officers informed her that he was being monitored at the hospital.

The model changed her behavior a bit when she asked if Obumseli would need surgery, however, officers replied it was too early to tell.

Hours later, the model's demeanor changed once again.