Shocking New Video Shows OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Being Told That Her BF Christian Obumseli Was Dead After Stabbing
A video has been released that shows the moment police told OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney that her boyfriend Christian Obumseli had succumbed to his stab wounds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Clenney, 26 — who goes by Courtney Tailor and has over 2 million followers on Instagram — was charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend who passed in April 2022. He was stabbed numerous times and Clenney was covered in blood with police arrived at the scene.
The 26-year-old claimed self-defense.
In the new footage, obtained by Law & Crime Network, Clenney can be seen in the interrogation room with Miami PD officers.
"God, Christian, be OK," the OnlyFans model said to herself while she waited in the room.
Clenney asked investigators after they entered the interrogation room about her boyfriend's condition, to which officers informed her that he was being monitored at the hospital.
The model changed her behavior a bit when she asked if Obumseli would need surgery, however, officers replied it was too early to tell.
Hours later, the model's demeanor changed once again.
Later, she was told her boyfriend did not survive.
Clenney dramatically clutched her chest and asked officers, "Christian is dead?!"
"Oh my god," Clenney can be heard. "This is not real, right? Christian Died?"
Clenney then asked an officer in the room if she could "have a hug" and whether that was "allowed."
- Grant Wahl's Brother Believes Sports Journalist's Shocking Death Wasn't An Accident: 'I Believe He Was Killed'
- Autopsy Complete After Brutal Murder Of 4 University Of Idaho Students, Attack Likely 'Personal' & Carried Out By Large Knife
- Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students
The model proceeded to pull a trash can near her like she was going to vomit.
"I cannot be left alone in a room by myself," Clenney said while asking for her mom. Clenney pulled her hair back with both hands in disbelief as officers continued to ask her questions.
Clenney was arrested in Hawaii in connection with her boyfriend's death. She is currently in custody awaiting her trial.