Jonathan Majors Sued By Ex-GF Grace Jabbari for Defamation, Assault and Battery Months After His Conviction

Source: Justin Ng /Landmark Media / Landmark Media/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Jonathan Majors is facing an explosive new lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari for defamation, battery and more.

By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Jonathan Majors is facing an explosive new lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari months after he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, as well as recklessly causing physical injury and harassment in the second degree.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Jabbari alleged two more undisclosed instances of physical abuse prior to his arrest within her filing seeking retribution for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation.

Source: MEGA

Majors was found guilty of two charges in a split verdict last December.

According to the bombshell docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-Marvel star has made efforts to tarnish the way she is perceived in the public eye.

"Now that Majors can no longer physically abuse Grace, he has resorted to very publicly abusing her reputation," the docs stated. "Following his arrest, Majors immediately implemented an extensive media campaign smearing Grace, claiming that he was 'completely innocent,' 'is provably the victim,' that he 'did not assault her whatsoever,' and that 'this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital.'"

Source: MEGA

Majors was arrested and charged following the March 2023 dispute with Jabbari.

The docs stated that Majors began showing "concerning behavior" as early as Sept. 2021 that escalated "until the first time that he physically attacked" her in July 2022, citing another alleged instance in Sept. 2022 and the "violent incident in 2023 wherein Majors caused Grace to sustain a broken finger and laceration behind her ear."

Jabbari and Majors met in 2021 on the set of Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.

Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com should note that Majors was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict. He said in a TV interview that he plans to appeal.

"I'm an athlete. I'm a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength, or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her," he claimed on Good Morning America.

Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Jabbari blasted Majors for his ABC News interview, "claiming that she is lying about the entire pattern of abuse she has described, as he has 'never laid [his] hands on a woman.'"

"Put bluntly, Majors' defense to Grace's descriptions of the numerous acts of violence Majors perpetuated against her was to brazenly defame her and label her a liar on all claims."

