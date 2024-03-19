Jonathan Majors Sued By Ex-GF Grace Jabbari for Defamation, Assault and Battery Months After His Conviction

Jonathan Majors is facing an explosive new lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari months after he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, as well as recklessly causing physical injury and harassment in the second degree.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Jabbari alleged two more undisclosed instances of physical abuse prior to his arrest within her filing seeking retribution for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation.