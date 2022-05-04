Human headline Piers Morgan has slammed the “dread carpet” of the Met Gala and sledgehammered the Kardashian clan as being “utterly oblivious to the world suffering around them.”

In a blistering takedown on his Piers Morgan Uncensored global talk show, the anti-woke crusader railed on who he labeled the “single most irritating person of the night” — Kim Kardashian.