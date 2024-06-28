Mamie Laverock, 19, Has 'Long Road to Recovery' After Perilous 5-Story Fall, TV Star's Mom Says After Transfer to Trauma Center
After a month of intensive treatment, actress Mamie Laverock is still facing a long road to recovery from her devastating five-story fall, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 19-year-old Canadian TV star, known for playing Rosaleen Sullivan in When Calls the Heart, has been on life support since she plummeted from a balcony at Vancouver Hospital on May 26.
Mamie has since been transferred to a trauma center to undergo multiple surgeries as her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, keep the public informed about her medical journey. They said recently that her "body [had] been shattered," but that Mamie was "doing well" compared to when she arrived "because she has survived these extensive surgeries."
This week, Nicole posted from Mamie's Facebook page to thank fans for their outpouring of support and provide a brief update on her daughter's condition.
"Mamie survived her injuries, however her road to recovery will be long," the new post read, "I will be setting up a mailbox for all of your cards and well wishes shortly."
"Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie," the actress' mom wrote.
The actress was initially admitted to a hospital in Winnipeg due to a "medical emergency," according to the crowdfunding page, which said that her mother "was able to get there in time to save her life."
Laverock was transferred to the facility in Vancouver, where she was "in intensive treatment." However, things took a shocking turn when she was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."
Nicole posted to her daughter's account on Father's Day, thanking Rob and his partner, John, for "being the best dads to Mamie anyone could ever hope for."
The post included a heart-wrenching photo appearing to show a man holding Mamie's hand as she lay in a hospital bed at the trauma care facility.
"She is so lucky to have you both, and so am I," Nicole's tribute read, "When you are faced with the possibility of loosing[sic] a child, a family really can either come together or fall apart."
On June 7, Mamie's parents shared another photo that seemed to be of Mamie clutching a teddy bear.
The zoomed-in shot showed only the stuffed animal and a bandaged hand with a red-painted fingernail, on top of what appeared to be a hospital gown. Supportive messages and prayers filled the comments.
The post followed an update on a GoFundMe page organized by Laverock's parents, who wrote that after two 11-hour surgeries "with two doctors working on her," their daughter was "enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up."
Laverock's on-screen career began when she scored a role in the 2012 film This Means War alongside Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Tom Hardy — though her scenes were ultimately cut from the final version.
She went on to gain recognition for her part in the first two seasons of When Calls the Heart, earning the Young Artists Award for best performance in a TV series in 2015. She reprised the role in the show's 10th season last year.
Her acting credits also include appearances in Psych, A Series of Unfortunate Events, the 2017 horror film The Hollow Child, the 2020 Lifetime movie Spotlight on Christmas, and the Hallmark original Wedding of Dreams.