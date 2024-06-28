After a month of intensive treatment, actress Mamie Laverock is still facing a long road to recovery from her devastating five-story fall, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 19-year-old Canadian TV star, known for playing Rosaleen Sullivan in When Calls the Heart, has been on life support since she plummeted from a balcony at Vancouver Hospital on May 26.

Mamie has since been transferred to a trauma center to undergo multiple surgeries as her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, keep the public informed about her medical journey. They said recently that her "body [had] been shattered," but that Mamie was "doing well" compared to when she arrived "because she has survived these extensive surgeries."