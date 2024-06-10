'Body Shattered': Mamie Laverock's Family Shares Heartbreaking Photo of 19-Year-Old Actress Hooked Up to IV After 5-Story Fall
A heartbreaking photo of Mamie Laverock was posted to social media by family members of the 19-year-old actress, who they announced was on life support following a devastating five-story fall last month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Canadian TV star, known for her recurring role as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, suffered life-threatening injuries when she plummeted from a balcony at Vancouver Hospital on May 26.
Her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, have been updating fans on the actress's Facebook page. Her most recent post, on June 7, featured a photo without a caption, seemingly of Laverock laying in the medical facility clutching a teddy bear.
The zoomed-in shot showed only the stuffed animal and a bandaged hand with a red-painted fingernail, on top of what appeared to be a hospital gown. Supportive messages and prayers filled the comments.
The post followed an update on a GoFundMe page organized by Laverock's parents, who wrote that after two 11-hour surgeries "with two doctors working on her," their daughter's "body has been shattered."
They said the actress was "enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up," but noted that she was "doing well," compared to when she arrived "because she has survived these extensive surgeries."
Two more surgeries were scheduled, according to Rob and Nicole, who said they could "only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story."
"We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26," they wrote.
The actress was initially admitted to a hospital in Winnipeg due to a "medical emergency," according to the crowdfunding page, which said that her mother "was able to get there in time to save her life."
Laverock was transferred to the facility in Vancouver, where she was "in intensive treatment." However, things took a shocking turn when she was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."
Her family was left "devastated" and "in shock at this intensely difficult time."
Laverock's on-screen career began when she scored a role in the 2012 film This Means War alongside Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Tom Hardy — though her scenes were ultimately cut from the final version.
She went on to gain recognition for her part in the first two seasons of When Calls the Heart, earning the Young Artists Award for best performance in a TV series in 2015. She reprised the role in the show's 10th season last year.
Her acting credits also include appearances in Psych, A Series of Unfortunate Events, the 2017 horror film The Hollow Child, the 2020 Lifetime movie Spotlight on Christmas, and the Hallmark original Wedding of Dreams.