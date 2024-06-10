A heartbreaking photo of Mamie Laverock was posted to social media by family members of the 19-year-old actress, who they announced was on life support following a devastating five-story fall last month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Canadian TV star, known for her recurring role as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, suffered life-threatening injuries when she plummeted from a balcony at Vancouver Hospital on May 26.

Her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, have been updating fans on the actress's Facebook page. Her most recent post, on June 7, featured a photo without a caption, seemingly of Laverock laying in the medical facility clutching a teddy bear.