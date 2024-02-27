'The Birds' Star Tippi Hedren Battling Dementia and 'Can't Remember' Her Glamorous Career: Report

According to Spanish journalist Gustavo Egusquiza the covergirl "is no longer able to be interviewed due to health reasons."

"She has dementia, and is unable to remember her career at all," he explained. "She just turned 94, so unfortunately, time has taken its toll."

The reporter hoped to interview Hedren, but due to her condition, he was unable to.

"This is devastating news for Tippi Hedren's fans worldwide," Egusquiza explained. "Unfortunately, her agent confirmed to me that Tippi is dealing with dementia and is unable to remember her career. It is a difficult situation for her and her family."