Matt Barnes Drags Derek Fisher into $267k Child Support War With Ex-Wife Gloria Govan

By:

Feb. 27 2024, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Ex-NBA star Matt Barnes revealed his plans to question his ex-wife Gloria Govan’s current husband Derek Fisher in his bitter child support war.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Barnes submitted a list of witnesses he will call to testify at the hearing next month.

Barnes said he will take the stand to testify about “any and all matters” including the alleged verbal agreement to modify child support he reached with Govan.

He said he planned to testify for 2 hours. He said his ex-Govan would be called to answer questions about the alleged back child support.

In addition, he listed Derek Fisher who he said would testify about “the circumstances surrounding the Parties’ verbal agreement to modify child support, and the Parties’ adherence to said verbal agreement.”

Barnes and Fisher have a rocky past. In 2015, Barnes and Fisher got into a physical fight after Barnes lost it after learning Fisher was dating Govan. Barnes reportedly punched Fisher in the mouth. Barnes was not charged over the incident.

Fisher and Govan wed in 2021. The same year, Barnes said he was “cool” with Fisher after years of a rift.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Govan dragged Barnes to court last year over alleged unpaid child support. The exes were married in 2013 and separated in 2015. They share joint custody of their twin boys Carter and Isaiah.

The couple finalized their divorce in 2016. Barnes agreed to pay $20k per month in child support. The amount was reduced to $10k after he left the league.

In her filing, Govan claimed Barnes started paying her only $4k per month in 2020, despite being court-ordered to pay the $10k.

The Basketball Wives star said Barnes told her he “didn’t want to pay” the full amount. Govan said she never agreed to a reduction and demanded Barnes pay her $267k in back support.

In response, Barnes denied he owed Govan a dime. He claimed they reached an oral agreement in November 2020 over the child support amount.

Barnes claimed Govan agreed to reduce the monthly amount to $4k because he was paying for 100% of the twins’ private school tuition and extracurricular activities.

Barnes told the court, “I have upheld my end of the bargain. Despite this, Gloria still seeks in a bad faith effort to ‘double dip’ and secure an unjust and unwarranted windfall.”

In addition, Barnes claimed he recently learned Govan had used his American Express to book travel without his knowledge.

Barnes said he estimated “that Gloria’s theft from me is to the tune of thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars.

A hearing has been set for next month.

