Court War: Matt Barnes Fighting Ex-Wife 'Basketball Wives' Star Gloria Govan Over Alleged $267k in Back Child Support

Ex-NBA star Matt Barnes denied his ex-wife Gloria Govan’s claim he owed $267k in back child support — and asked a court to enforce an alleged verbal agreement he had with the former Basketball Wives star.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Barnes said he doesn’t owe his ex a dime. He claimed they reached a deal in November 2020 to reduce his child support obligations from $10k down to $4k — due to him paying for 100% of their twin sons’ private middle school tuition and extracurricular activities.