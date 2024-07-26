Bette Midler, 78, Reveals Why She’s Never Once Shared Bed With Husband of 40 Years: ‘It’s Separate Bedrooms… He Snores!’
What’s Bette Midler’s secret to a long and happy marriage? Sleeping in separate bedrooms!
The actress and singer, 78, is about to celebrate her 40th anniversary with husband Martin von Haselberg, 75 – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple never once shared a room.
And there’s a good reason for that! Midler exposed her longtime partner in a new interview, saying: “My husband snores.”
Midler and von Haselberg tied the knot in Las Vegas in December 1984 after just six weeks of dating – and they now share daughter Sophie von Haselberg, 37, who appears alongside her mom in the new comedy The Fabulous Four.
During a recent appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Midler said: “I am very impulsive. We went to Vegas and got married by an Elvis impersonator, always a good idea.”
Reflecting on their whirlwind wedding and enduring romance, the Hocus Pocus star added to Entertainment Tonight: “It’s been a fabulous ride.”
What drew Midler and von Haselberg together so quickly? As she put it in 1988: “I knew immediately that Martin was outrageous when I first met him. I liked the fact that he was not afraid to be different, that he was an outsider like I am, that he was not complacent, that he stood aside from the mainstream.”
But outrageousness alone isn’t enough to keep the spark alive after four decades – that takes patience.
Ahead of their 30th anniversary nearly 10 years ago, Midler told PEOPLE: “I think the secret is giving each other a lot of lead and a lot of room and not being in each other’s faces all the time.”
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She continued: “Listening is very hard. And compromise. Compromise is the hardest of all ... sometimes you have to say, ‘It’s not worth it. The fight is not worth it. You have your way and maybe next Thursday I’ll have mine.’ Keep supporting each other. That’s hard, too.”
“It’s best to pick your fights wisely and just meditate. Stay calm. Don’t go from zero to 60 in two seconds. Just stay calm and try to breathe. Breathing is really important.”
“Don’t diminish each other. Don’t make each other less. Don’t try to make each other wrong all the time. Don’t blame. Stop assigning blame. The blaming, I think, is the worst part. It’s so [easy to do], because you don’t want to carry the burden yourself. You want to push it onto someone else. But honestly, you have to learn not to do that.”