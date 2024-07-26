Bette Midler, 78, Reveals Why She’s Never Once Shared Bed With Husband of 40 Years: ‘It’s Separate Bedrooms… He Snores!’

What drew Midler and von Haselberg together so quickly? As she put it in 1988: “I knew immediately that Martin was outrageous when I first met him. I liked the fact that he was not afraid to be different, that he was an outsider like I am, that he was not complacent, that he stood aside from the mainstream.”

But outrageousness alone isn’t enough to keep the spark alive after four decades – that takes patience.

Ahead of their 30th anniversary nearly 10 years ago, Midler told PEOPLE: “I think the secret is giving each other a lot of lead and a lot of room and not being in each other’s faces all the time.”