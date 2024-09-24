Carmen Electra's 'Baywatch' Nightmares Revealed: From Being 'Constantly Pushed' to do Own Stunts to Struggling For Breath in Water

The 52-year-old said on the 35th anniversary of the hit lifeguard show: "Our producer and directors wanted us to do as much of our own stunts as we possibly could. They were constantly pushing for that because I think that was something people complained about in the past.

"So, when our new cast came about, we were a part of the rookie school class that has to learn everything from the beginning.

"So we were running and running and running. And we had to do all the jumping over water, diving into it, the swims, everything it took to be able to see if you could be a lifeguard.

"And my character was supposed to be that lifeguard, so I remember when we would have scenes running, sometimes I had these guys, obviously these strong guys, that are passing me up."

Electra, born Tara Leigh Patrick, kicked off her career with glamour modelling in 1996 – including appearances in Playboy magazine – before she landed her breakthrough role as Lani McKenzie on Baywatch.

She also told how she fell behind in the action scenes the show's director would have to find ways to make it appear like her character was keeping up.