Joe Biden's Shocking White House Collapse Exposed: How Outgoing President Lost Control in Swirl of Chaos and Betrayal
Doddering President Joe Biden's White House turned into a toxic cesspool of bitter backstabbing, betrayal, paranoid rages and illicit drug use that contributed to his historic downfall, babbled Beltway sources.
The noxious culture in the People's House is said to have run rampant from the top down during Joe's administration and spelled doom for his ill-fated attempt at securing a second term, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the curtain fell on the Biden presidency, a disturbing portrait of the damning dysfunction inside America's executive mansion over the last four years was finally brought to light.
"Never in the history of America has there been a White House quite like this one", declared one Washington insider. "And that's saying something, given the way the White House operated under some other presidents was an absolute nightmare!"
Insiders said the tone was set as it became apparent that Biden – the oldest president in America was getting earlier seemed to suffer from progressive cognitive impairment that some doctors believe to be age-related dementia.
"He'd rage at staffers and curse at them like a sailor", recalled one source. “I’ve seen it happen with older folks. As their mind goes, they get nasty and belligerent.
"Part of it is frustration with not being as sharp as they once were, and part of it is not having the emotional control of a younger person. It makes being around them a living hell.”
Sources say the 82-year-old president's caustic demeanor, frequent blow-ups, and befuddled behavior pushed 220 White House employees – a fall of 40 percent of the staff – to quit their jobs in 2021 alone!
"A lot of people recognized early on that working in the White House wasn't what they imagined it to be", murmured a mole. They decided that no amount of resume building was worth the stress and chaos of working there."
With the president's approval rating spiraling to historic lows, sources said staffers turned on each other and reverted to petty finger-pointing.
In one apparent example, the administration's de facto communications chief Anita Dunn reportedly plotted to can White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre because she supposedly delivered unsatisfying, canned responses to reporters' questions.
But the White House – and Dunn – wound up with egg on their face when the failed coup against Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay woman of color to serve as press secretary, was shockingly exposed in the newspapers.
The White House denied there was ever a secret plot to oust Jean-Pierre.
"That ham-fisted episode was typical of the way things worked in the Biden White House”, blasted a Beltway spy. If you didn't have a fall guy lined up when things went wrong, you weren't properly doing your job."
Perhaps even more embarrassing was when a small bag of cocaine was discovered in a cubby outside the West Wing, sparking a Secret Service investigation in 2023.
Laughably, that probe couldn't narrow the number of suspects to fewer than 500 people! To some degree, the chaos that pervaded the White House was exemplified by the commander-in-chief letting his aggressive German shepherd, Commander, run amok.
According to leaked Secret Service and Homeland Security documents, there were at least 36 biting incidents recorded during the 21 months that the combative canine lived in the White House.
Ultimately, in Washington, insiders blamed the White House disorder for Biden's humiliating exit from the 2024 presidential race.
"Who knows?" asked a source. "If Joe had kept his house in order, maybe he would have been given a second chance.
"But now he has to carry the legacy of being branded a one-time lover by some in his own party and a the rug pulled out right under him!"
