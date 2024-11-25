Joe Biden's Shocking White House Collapse Exposed: How Outgoing President Lost Control in Swirl of Chaos and Betrayal

Doddering President Joe Biden's White House turned into a toxic cesspool of bitter backstabbing, betrayal, paranoid rages and illicit drug use that contributed to his historic downfall, babbled Beltway sources.

The noxious culture in the People's House is said to have run rampant from the top down during Joe's administration and spelled doom for his ill-fated attempt at securing a second term, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the curtain fell on the Biden presidency, a disturbing portrait of the damning dysfunction inside America's executive mansion over the last four years was finally brought to light.