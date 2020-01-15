Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Selena Gomez Wears Trendy Pajama-Like Look To Her ‘Rare’ Album Release Party ‘Look At Her Now’ singer was all smiles while celebrating her latest achievement.

Selena Gomez glowed at her Rare album release party in New York City.

The “Kinda Crazy” singer, 27, looked trendy as she arrived at her VIP event at the Puma store in Manhattan on Tuesday, January 14.

The always-stylish star rocked a black and white pajama-like outfit along with Everlane’s The ReDown Sleeping Bag Puffer ($198.00) and Puma RS-X Women’s Reinvent sneakers. She finished her look with white hoop earrings and a burgundy lip.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the release of Rare marks the pop singer and Puma ambassador’s first album release in four years. Her songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” about her on-and-off relationship with ex Justin Bieber hit the top of the music charts as soon as they were dropped, sending shockwaves across the Twittersphere and causing Gomez’s fans to closely analyze every word of her fiery lyrics.

In her emotional 13-track record, Gomez seemingly accuses Bieber, 25, of emotionally mistreating her, acting “shady” during their high-profile relationship, and coldly dumping her, following four years of romance, to marry Hailey Baldwin.

In “Vulnerable,” Gomez appears to slam Bieber for taking advantage of her undying love for him.

“If I give you every piece of me, I know that you could drop it / Give you the chance, I know that you could take advantage once you got it,” she sings. “If I open up my heart to you, I know that you could lock it / Throw away the key and keep it there forever in your pocket.”

She also addresses her passionate attachment to him, which ultimately led to her hanging on to their love despite their many issues.

“If I show you all my demons, and we dive into the deep end / Would we crash and burn like every time before?” she continues. “I would tell you all my secrets, wrap your arms around my weakness / If the only other option’s letting go.”

Radar readers know Bieber and Baldwin, 23, tied the knot in September 2018, just months after the “Sorry” singer called off his romance with Gomez.

He has not publicly responded to Gomez’s revenge songs.