Selena Gomez is ready to date!

In a candid interview with WSJ. Magazine, the singer admitted she is in a better place — mentally, creatively and health wise — than she’s been in years, but still, she wouldn’t mind some love in her life.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Gomez, 27, released her hit singles “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” in 2019, about her tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. In the lyrics, she opened up about her heartbreak — when Bieber, 25, left her to marry longtime friend Hailey Baldwin — and about her healing process.

Now, the star is getting ready to release her new album, Rare, on January 10. The project will feature collaborations with singer-songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, who’ve become Gomez’s close friends.

“Justin and I will go to the studio before [Gomez arrives] and gather ideas,” Michaels, 26, told the magazine, adding that they wrote “Lose You to Love Me” on Valentine’s Day.

“I’ll text her to say, ‘What kind of mood are you in?’ One time she responded, ‘I’m feeling strong and happy,’ and then she said at the end of the text: ‘I really just want a boyfriend.’ I thought we should do a song about it. She got to the studio, and it all started flowing together,” Tranter, 39, said.

Soon, fans will get to see the result of that text exchange: Gomez’s song, “I Want a Boyfriend.”

“One of the lyrics is about a fine line between a want and a need. Yes, she wants a boyfriend, but it’s not a need. She’s OK on her own, and we all should be too,” Tranter explained.

In “Look At Her Now,” Gomez makes a point of saying that she is doing great on her own, but adds that she knows she’ll find love when she wants it.

“This is the first time I’ve heard [Gomez] truly channel the details of her emotional experience. I just thought, Wow, she’s finally allowing herself to let other people know things aren’t always okay,” Taylor Swift told the magazine, speaking of her longtime friend.

As she continues working on her music, Gomez said in the interview that she is thinking of taking another break from social media (following a year-long hiatus) and continuing to spend time with her loved ones. She is also desperately trying to get a film role.

When asked what her next move will be regarding her dating life, Gomez said, “I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed.”

“I’ve been single for over two years now,” she confirmed, adding that at least her very public heartbreak brought her two chart-topping hits. “I’m OK with that,” she said.