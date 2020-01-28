Mr. & Mrs. Bieber! Justin & Hailey Share Steamy Kiss On ‘Seasons’ Premiere Carpet Stars open up about marriage and past struggles in new YouTube docuseries.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin couldn’t keep their hands off each other when walking the Justin Bieber: Seasons premiere red carpet.

At the Monday, January 27, event — which took place at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, the stars showed sweet PDA in front of the cameras. The model, 23, looked striking in a skin-tight black party dress, matching heels, silver hoops and a top knot, while the “Yummy” singer, 25, looked casual in a white sweater, baby pink pants, white sneakers, a black backwards baseball cap and a silver chain.

The married stars looked happy as ever in each other’s company. While posing for the cameras, they shared a passionate kiss.

The Biebers were joined by some of the singer’s family members a the premiere.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the first four episodes of Bieber’s YouTube docuseries were released on Monday. Each one is about 10 minutes long but contains plenty of intimate details about the star’s rise to fame, hiatus from the spotlight, recent health crisis and relationship with Baldwin.

As fans know, Bieber married Baldwin in a secret ceremony on September 13, 2018, and then again, on September 30, 2019. The two had rekindled their romance just weeks before their first wedding, as Bieber had just ended things with on-and-off love Selena Gomez.

After Bieber and Baldwin’s second wedding, Gomez released her revenge songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” from her album Rare. Bieber has not publicly reacted to his ex’s music or her scathing words. Radar readers know that in a recent interview, Gomez, 27, admitted she felt like she was emotionally abused by Bieber during their four-year romance. Bieber’s team has not responded to Radar’s request for comment on the matter.

In his docuseries, Bieber admits he’s gone through various struggles since canceling the last leg of his Purpose World Tour in 2017. Apart from battling Lyme disease, the singer has also been dealing with depression. After turning to religion, getting treated for his ailments, and marrying Baldwin, however, Bieber says he’s in a better place.

“I think what’s been challenging over the years is a lot of the times I’d make music, and it would be for me,” Bieber explains in his show. “When the focus and the goal is about yourself, you kind of tend to lose your purpose in that.”

“I think the older I get, the more I realize that I’m not utilizing my gift, I feel, for the right reasons. This isn’t about me, it’s about helping someone who’s going through whatever they’re going through, and being able to talk about that thing, I think that’s a really cool way to look at what I do,” he continues.