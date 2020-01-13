Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sequins, Butterfly Tattoos & More! See The Wackiest Looks From The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Anne Hathaway and Billy Porter went all out for the big night.

Celebrities went all out for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. Some of Hollywood’s hottest stars showed up to the 25th annual event on Sunday, January 12, 2020, looking like the best versions of themselves.

The lavish awards show was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and hosted many of the industry’s biggest names.

Beloved Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway — who welcomed her second child with husband Adam Shulman in December 2019 — turned heads when she walked the red carpet in head-to-toe sequins. Meanwhile, Like A Boss star Billy Porter made jaws drop with his old-school butterfly tattoos and bright teal jumper.

Celebrated newbie Awkwafina — who first made a name for herself in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians — looked undoubtedly stylish in her monochrome look, as did Zendaya, who opted for a hot pink naked dress.

One-color looks were a bit of theme this year among the star-studded crowd.

The Act’s Joey King looked like a rock star in a flattering silver dress, heels and purse while Olivia Wilde looked like a sun-kissed queen in a plunging orange dress, which she showed off next to Hangover star fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Kristen Bell also showed up to the Critics’ Choice Awards in a bright monochrome outfit, rocking a neon green satin jumpsuit while accepting her prize on stage.

Other stars, like Cynthia Erivo, went for less traditional looks. The Harriet actress showed up in an intricate mosaic-print gown that paired well with her silver and gold jewelry.

British costume designer Sandy Powell look cool as ever in a bright baby blue power suit that perfectly contrasted her fiery orange hair while Lupita Nyong’o looked elegant in her sleek leather-accented mocha gown and dramatic updo.

Entertainment Tonight’s Keltie Knight made both the wackiest and the best-dressed list in her light pink tulle high-low gown which boasted a long train and made her look like a modern princess. She finished off her look with a pair of gold heels.

