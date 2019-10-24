Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Giuliana Rancic Out At E! Again — 4 Years After Zendaya Scandal

Giuliana Rancic Out At E! Again — 4 Years After Zendaya Scandal

Giuliana Rancic Out At E! Again — 4 Years After Zendaya Scandal ‘Nothing is more important than spending time with my family,’ says star.

Giuliana Rancic is leaving E! News again, one year after her return.

The former Fashion Police host shared a statement explaining her sudden exit on Instagram Wednesday, October 23.

“Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming. As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time,” the host wrote. “I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time. I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes.”

In her message, Rancic, 45, said she’ll be focusing on her other projects outside of the network. She also suggested she may be welcoming another child soon! Readers know the star shares one son, Edward Duke Rancic, 6, with husband Bill Rancic.

“As you may know, I lead several businesses…my clothing line G by Giuliana, Fountain of Truth skincare, and my role at RPM Restaurant Group, which is about to open its sixth location, keep me very active. In order to properly serve these and my other endeavors, flexibility is paramount. And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon,” she wrote.

Despite her exit, however, Rancic will stay on as a guest host.

“That said, I will of course continue hosting Live from the Red Carpet and promise to pop into E! News from time to time. I adore and appreciate the great folks at E! for continuing to be incredible partners and understanding my decision and I appreciate YOU ALL for always being so supportive and kind ❤️ Love you all and I will see you next month at the E! People’s Choice Awards,” she concluded.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Rancic has been the topic of much controversy throughout the years.

In 2015, she was bashed for making controversial remarks about actress Zendaya’s dreadlocked Oscars hairdo.

“She’s in such a tiny frame that this hair to me overwhelms her, like I feel like she smells like patchouli oil or weed, yeah, maybe weed,” Rancic said of Zendaya, 23, at the time.

In the months that followed, she was phased out of E! and even moved to Chicago permanently with her husband.

Despite the drama, in 2018 Rancic took the spot of nightly news anchor that previously belonged to Maria Menounous.

Radar readers know Menounous, 41, actually took Rancic’s spot when she was ousted, but then resigned in 2017 to get treatment for her brain tumor. After that, Catt Sadler stepped in, but she also said goodbye after learning her male co-host, Jason Kennedy, was making much more than her.

Fans were shocked when Rancic was chosen to take over the coveted spot at E!, but a close friend of the star told Radar that “After the #MeToo movement, Giuliana’s… ‘patchouli oil’ remarks over Zendaya’s dreadlocks seemed trivial.”

“She didn’t write the content for when that took place to begin with and everyone knew it,” continued the pal.

Though Rancic laid low for a couple of years after her Zendaya scandal, a separate insider said “the loss of the anchor position really affected her emotionally.”

After that, “Giuliana fought really hard to regain everyone’s trust since then, even though everyone on staff believed the scandal wasn’t really her fault.”