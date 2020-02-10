Oscars Snub! Luke Perry Left Out Of ‘In Memoriam’ Montage

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luke Perry was left out of the 2020 Academy Awards “In Memoriam,” montage less than a year after his death during the broadcast on February 9.

The tribute was introduced by Steven Spielberg and the first person shown on the video was Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others on January 26.

Bryant won an Oscar for the Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for Dear Basketball.

While Billie Eilish sang “Yesterday” by the Beatles, the film academy showed photographs of Hollywood legends lost in the year since the last show, which took place on February 24, 2019.

Perry passed away on March 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke, weeks after the 2019 Oscars.

Best known for his role as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry also starred in 36 feature films, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 8 Seconds.

He also appeared in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s movie for which Brad Pitt took home the Best Actor is a Supporting Role award earlier in the night.

