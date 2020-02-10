Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Most Shocking Moments From The 2020 Oscars!

Snubs, sweeps, cats and more!

The 2020 Oscars most shocking moments included wild acceptance speeches, a record setting movie sweep and Rebel Wilson and James Cordon donning their CATS costumes and stealing the show as they presented an award.

Parasite swept the night as the first Korean film ever nominated, the first Foreign Language film to take Best Picture and the first time the Best International Feature film also won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9.

Joaquin Phoenix took home his first Oscar for his role in Joker and gave a passionate speech about animal rights and a tribute to his late brother, River Phoenix.

“When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said: ‘Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.’ Thank you,” Phoenix said as he closed out his acceptance speech for Best Actor.

Brad Pitt finally thanked his six children during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his turn in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” Pitt, 56, said holding up his Oscars statue. “I adore you,” the proud father said.

As Radar first reported, Luke Perry was snubbed in the In Memoriam gallery. He passed away in March 2019, weeks after the previous Oscars, but he along with actor Cameron Boyce were left out of the tribute montage.

