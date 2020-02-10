Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Janelle Monae had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when her blouse popped open on stage and flashed skin during her opening number at the 2020 Oscars.

As she walked down the stairs on a Mister Rogers set, she was struggling to take off a black blazer when a black button on her white blouse popped open.

Her skin was briefly visible through the opening in the blouse, but the professional Monae didn’t stop to fix the mishap during the live Academy Awards show on February 9.

Singing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” as a tribute to the late Fred Rogers, she buttoned up her blouse and changed into a red cardigan in homage to the beloved television show.

Monae walked the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren sparkling silver hooded gown but made the change for her rousing performance to open the show that ditched a host for a big musical opening.

Walking through the audience, she sang to Tom Hanks, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He lost the award to Brad Pitt, who took home the Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Monae gave Hanks her black hat from her costume in a touching move.

Scroll through the gallery to watch Janelle Monae’s embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the 2020 Oscars.